DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 2.65 cr, arrests two men in West Bengal

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized nearly five kg gold worth Rs 2.65 crore from two men at Siliguri in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:23 IST
Both the accused, who are natives of Bihar's Arrah, have been arrested, it said.

"They admitted that the gold was smuggled from Myanmar through the border in Manipur and they were carrying the same for delivery at Kolkata,” the DRI said. Acting on inputs, DRI officials intercepted a car in Siliguri on Tuesday. The two occupants of the car were based in Khidirpur in Kolkata, though originally they were from Arrah, the statement said.

"During interrogation, they stated that they were coming from Guwahati but denied carrying any contraband with them. However, on intense questioning, they ultimately confessed that smuggled gold of foreign origin was hidden in the car," it said. Thereafter, 30 pieces of gold which were secreted ingeniously inside the space beneath the front cabin lamp affixed to the roof adjacent to the front windscreen of the car were recovered, the DRI said.

The total weight of the seized gold was 4.9 kg and valued at Rs 2,65,92,702, it said. During 2019-20, the DRI had seized about 300 kg of gold in West Bengal and Sikkim, valued at more than Rs 115 crores.

In the current financial year, the seizure figure is around 65 kg valued at about Rs 35 crore and this is "despite several constraints faced because of the pandemic", the revenue intelligence agency said..

