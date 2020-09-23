157 stone crushers sealed in UP's Bundelkhand region

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has sealed 157 stone crushing units in four districts of the Bundelkhand region and imposed a fine of Rs 13 crore on them, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 393 stone crushers, 157 were sealed in Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba and Hamirpur districts for violating various laws in the past two months, said the board’s Regional Officer Ghanshyam Dutt

A fine of Rs 13 crore has been imposed on them while show-cause notices have been served on 17 stone crusher owners, he said. Giving a district-wise break up, Dutt said 81 units were sealed in Mahoba, 58 in Chitrakoot, 13 in Banda and and five in Hamirpur. Telling about the violations, he said as per rules, stone crushers should be set up 1 km away from a residential area and 500 metres from national highways

Besides, regular sprinkling of water and tree plantation are mandatory, which were not adhered to by crusher owners, he said.