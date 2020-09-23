Left Menu
Development News Edition

France backs idea by Lebanese politician to end cabinet logjam

Paris has been pressing politicians for the quick formation of a government that will draw up reforms to tackle corruption and help attract international aid to fix an economy drowning in debt and struggling after a massive explosion at Beirut port. Lebanese Deputy Parliament Speaker Elie Ferzli said he now saw "promising possibilities" for an end to the cabinet logjam.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:34 IST
France backs idea by Lebanese politician to end cabinet logjam

France backed on Wednesday a proposal by a former Lebanese prime minister that could help break a deadlock blocking formation of Lebanon's new cabinet amid the Middle East nation's worst crisis since its 1975-90 civil war. Paris has been pressing politicians for the quick formation of a government that will draw up reforms to tackle corruption and help attract international aid to fix an economy drowning in debt and struggling after a massive explosion at Beirut port.

Lebanese Deputy Parliament Speaker Elie Ferzli said he now saw "promising possibilities" for an end to the cabinet logjam. The process of forming a cabinet hit the buffers this month after Lebanon's two main Shi'ite Muslim parties insisted they pick some cabinet posts, including the finance minister, which has been held by a Shi'ite for years.

Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, a Sunni Muslim under Lebanon's sectarian system of power-sharing, had sought to shake up ministerial positions with a new cabinet of specialists. Former prime minister Saad al-Hariri, a leading Sunni politician, offered a way out by proposing on Tuesday that an "independent" Shi'ite candidate be named as finance minister.

"This declaration represents an opening and all parties should understand its importance so that a government of mission can now be established," the French Foreign Ministry said. France, the former colonial power, has been spearheading international efforts to end the crisis. Lebanese politicians have already failed to deliver on their commitment to French President Emmanuel Macron to pick a cabinet by mid-September.

"There are promising possibilities that can be built on, but we have to wait a bit," the deputy parliament speaker said, after Hariri's proposal and following talks with Nabih Berri, the powerful Shi'ite parliament speaker. Berri has picked previous finance ministers. His Amal Movement and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah group, the two dominant Shi'ite parties, have insisted the ministerial post remain under Shi'ite control.

President Michel Aoun, a Christian allied to Hezbollah, said on Monday Lebanon was going "to hell" if it could not form a government to ease a crisis that has paralysed the banks, sent Lebanon's pound into freefall and plunged many into poverty. Lebanon's problems were compounded by the devastating Aug. 4 blast at Beirut port. Subsequent fires in and around the area and an explosion on Tuesday in south Lebanon have further rattled the nation.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-ECB plots Amazon-style market to prevent Wall Street COVID debt swoop

Europe is working on an Amazon-style website to sell hundreds of billions of euros of bank loans which have been soured by the coronavirus crisis, in a bid to shore up the economy and challenge the dominance of big Wall Street debt investor...

German police raid over 60 sites linked to meat industry

German police simultaneously searched more than 60 homes and businesses in five states on early Wednesday in connection with the alleged illegal trafficking of migrants for use in the meat industry. Federal police said in a statement that t...

India, Australia conduct naval exercise in Indian Ocean

The Indian and Australian navies on Wednesday began a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean region that featured a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations, officials said. It is the first major ...

Engineering job-seekers think soft skills important to get placement: Survey

With many companies either going for lay-offs or furlough of their existing employees due to the current financial crunch, a survey has found that around 90 per cent engineering job seekers interviewed think soft skills like business commun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020