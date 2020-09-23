Left Menu
Development News Edition

75% of audited toilets in govt schools not hygienically maintained: CAG

At least 75 per cent of government school toilets audited in 15 states by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) were not found to be hygienically maintained, according to a report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:52 IST
75% of audited toilets in govt schools not hygienically maintained: CAG

At least 75 per cent of government school toilets audited in 15 states by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) were not found to be hygienically maintained, according to a report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. "During the survey, audit noticed that proper maintenance or sanitation was not available in 1,812 out of 2,326 toilets. 715 out of 1,812 toilets were not being cleaned. 1,097 toilets were being cleaned twice in a week to once in a month whereas, the norm was for daily cleaning at least once," the report said. "Thus, 75 per cent of selected toilets were not maintained hygienically. Cases of non-provision of soap, bucket, cleaning agents and disinfectants in toilets and inadequate cleanliness of pathways were also noticed," it said. To achieve the objective of separate toilets for boys and girls within a year, the Ministry of Education (MoE) in 2014 launched the Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan (SVA) and sought cooperation of other ministries for construction of toilets in government schools by the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under their administrative control.

In this project, 53 CPSEs participated and constructed 1,40,997 toilets as per the MoE. Ministry of Power, Coal, Petroleum and Natural Gas extended significant support through CPSEs under their administrative control. Seven CPSEs of these three ministries constructed at least 5,000 toilets each and 1,30,703 toilets in total, at a cost of over Rs 2,100 crore. The CAG Audit examined the records pertaining to construction of toilets by these seven CPSEs and also conducted physical survey of a sample of 2,695 toilets across 2,048 schools in 15 states.

"Out of 1,967 coeducational schools surveyed by audit, 99 schools had no functional toilets while 436 schools had only one functional toilet. The objective of providing separate toilets for boys and girls was not fulfilled in these 535 schools (27 per cent of 1,967 schools),” the report said. "Out of 2,326 constructed toilets surveyed, 691 (30 per cent) were found not in use mainly due to lack of running water, lack of cleaning arrangements, damages to the toilets and other reasons like use of toilets for other purposes, toilets locked up etc,” it added.

Out of 2,695 toilets in the audit sample, the CPSEs did not construct 83 toilets though these toilets were identified by them for construction. “In respect of remaining 2,612 toilets which were reported by CPSEs to have been constructed, 200 toilets were not found constructed in the respective schools and 86 toilets were found to be only partially constructed. The non-existing and partially constructed toilets constituted 11 per cent of toilets surveyed.

“Out of 1,967 coeducational schools surveyed by Audit, 99 schools had no functional toilets while 436 schools had only one functional toilet. The objective of providing separate toilets for boys and girls was not fulfilled in these 535 schools (27 per cent of 1967 schools),” the report said..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ivan D Souza appointed KPCC spokesperson

Former MLC Ivan DSouza has been appointed spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. The appointment was made Wednesday by KPCC president D K Shivakumar, a release here said.This is the fourth time he is being chosen for the ...

U.S. House Democrats unveil democracy protection package aimed at Trump

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday unveiled a new package of democratic reforms aimed at President Donald Trump, saying it would curb future presidential abuse and protect U.S. elections against foreign interference. Less than six ...

Poor women to get Rs 16,000 during and after pregnancy: MP chief minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said women from an economically weak background would get Rs 4,000 during pregnancy and Rs 12,000 after childbirth under Sambal Yojana.The state government has so far transfer...

Bharti Airtel picks up 10 per cent stake in Waybeo

The Waybeo Technology Solutions hit a milestone on Wednesday when telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced picking up 10 per cent stake in the company with focus on deep AI analytics for cloud telephony. The deal, which is a part of the Airtel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020