BDC member shot dead by militants in J&K

A block development council member was shot dead by militants on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said. Bhupinder Singh, a member of the block development council of Khag block in Budgam district, was shot at by the ultras in his ancestral village Dalwash at 1945 hours, a police official said

He died on the spot

The police official said Singh, who was given two PSOs for personal security, had dropped the security personnel at Khag police station and proceeded towards his house at Aloochibagh here. However, without informing the police he went to his ancestral village where he was attacked by the militants, the official added.