Assam CM launches rural transport scheme, distributes vehicles to beneficiaries

Apart from boosting rural connectivity, the vehicles provided under the scheme would also come in handy in medical emergency situations, Sonowal said. Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the scheme has been envisaged to bridge the last-mile connectivity gaps in the states villages while generating employment opportunities.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched a rural transport programme and distributed light motor vehicles to some of the beneficiaries of the scheme. Sonowal had announced the 'Mukhyamantrir Grammya Paribahan Achoni' (Chief Minister's Rural Transport Scheme), aimed at improving rural connectivity and generating employment in villages, in his Independence Day speech in 2019, an official release said.

The chief minister had said that 10,000 villages would be covered in the first phase of the scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 100 crore. Under the scheme, a light motor vehicle would be provided to one beneficiary per village and eligible entrepreneurs will be assisted by the state government with 25 per cent of the cost of the vehicle or Rs 1 lakh, whichever is less, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister urged the beneficiaries to create success stories of entrepreneurship and inspire others to explore self-employment opportunities. Apart from boosting rural connectivity, the vehicles provided under the scheme would also come in handy in medical emergency situations, Sonowal said.

Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the scheme has been envisaged to bridge the last-mile connectivity gaps in the states villages while generating employment opportunities. Initially, the scheme would be rolled out in 10,000 villages but in subsequent phases, all 26,000 villages in the state would be covered under it, he said.

