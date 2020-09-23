Left Menu
Union Minister Tomar assumes additional charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday assumed additional charge as the Minister of Food Processing Industries in Panchsheel Bhawan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:42 IST
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assumes charge as Minister of FPI on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday assumed additional charge as the Minister of Food Processing Industries in Panchsheel Bhawan. The Minister was welcomed by MoS FPI Rameswar Teli, and Secretary FPI Pushpa Subrahmanyam and senior officials of the ministry were also present. The minister met all the senior officials and reviewed the schemes of the ministry.

Tomar is currently holding the charge of the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Minister of Rural Development, and Minister of Panchayati Raj. Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said: "Food processing Industry is in the growing stages and MoFPI is making all efforts and contributing towards creation of new opportunities of employment for youth, bringing profits to our farmers by offering remunerative prices to them, making the goods available for its consumers."

"The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has a clear goal of attaining these objectives by facilitating and acting as a catalyst to attract quality investments from within India and abroad into this sector with the aim of making food processing a national initiative," he added. (ANI)

