Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of migrants reach UK in record month of crossings

Hundreds of migrants have taken advantage of the warm weather and calm seas in the English Channel to reach the UK in a flurry of small boat crossings, British officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:09 IST
Hundreds of migrants reach UK in record month of crossings
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CBP)

Hundreds of migrants have taken advantage of the warm weather and calm seas in the English Channel to reach the UK in a flurry of small boat crossings, British officials said on Wednesday. The Home Office said at least 393 people made the crossing aboard 26 boats on Tuesday. The Press Association news agency reported that this brings the number of migrants who arrived in Britain in September to at least 1,880 - roughly the same number believed to have crossed the Channel in the whole of 2019.

Dozens of men, women and children picked up by border control vessels were seen arriving in Dover harbor on the southern English coast, and many had to line up before they were allowed to disembark because of the large number of arrivals. Bella Sankey, director of humanitarian charity Detention Action, said it has been the busiest month for the crossings on record. She added that British Home Secretary Priti Patel's pledge to make Channel crossings "unviable" now "lies in tatters." Dan O'Mahoney, the government's newly-appointed Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, met with the French ambassador on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either stowed in trucks or on ferries. Many appear to have turned to small boats organized by smugglers during the coronavirus pandemic because virus restrictions have reduced traffic between France and Britain.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK to host 'human challenge' trials for COVID-19 vaccines -FT

Britain is planning to host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the projec...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on fears of a slowing economy

Wall Streets main indexes fell sharply on Wednesday after data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity and the stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus heightened concerns about the economy while the coronavirus pandemic remains ...

2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe

Two police officers from thedistrict were arrested on Wednesday night by Assams vigilanceand anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials saidOfficer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station SatyajitBorthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu...

COVID-19: Bengal govt extends period of austerity measures till March '21

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year. The validity of this department memorandum spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020