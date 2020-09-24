Germany warns against travel to three further French regions, Lisbon

Germany warns against travel to three further French regions, LisbonReuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:27 IST
Germany added the French regions of Centre-Val de Loire, Brittany, and Normandy as well as the metropolitan region centred on the Portuguese capital Lisbon to the list of destinations to which it warned against travel.
The Foreign Ministry published the updates to its website on Wednesday evening. Germany warns against travel to regions within the European Union where the rate of COVID-19 infections exceeds the level of 50 per 100,000 population in a week.
Large parts of France, including the capital Paris, are already subject to travel warnings.
