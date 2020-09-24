Police officer shot during Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville - FBI

A police officer has been shot in Louisville, Kentucky during protests in that city over a grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case, the FBI said on Wednesday. "The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation," the FBI's Louisville bureau said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was related to the protests, which broke out after the grand jury declined to charge two white policemen in Taylor's shooting death. A third officer was charged with endangering Taylor's neighbors.