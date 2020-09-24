CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K
Srinagar, Sept 24 (PTI) A CRPF officer was killed in an attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Badoley succumbed to injuries at the Army's 92 base hospital at Badami Bagh here, the official said. He said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched for the militants.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:32 IST
Srinagar, Sept 24 (PTI) A CRPF officer was killed in an attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Militants shot at and injured the Assistant Sub Inspector of the CRPF of 117 battalion at Kaisermulla in Budgam district, a police official said.
He said the militants also decamped with the service weapon, an AK assault rifle, of ASI N C Badoley. Badoley succumbed to injuries at the Army's 92 base hospital at Badami Bagh here, the official said. He said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched for the militants.
