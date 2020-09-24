Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.85 cr in connection with bank fraud case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached property worth Rs 11.85 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with an alleged bank fraud case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 12:37 IST
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.85 cr in connection with bank fraud case
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached property worth Rs 11.85 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with an alleged bank fraud case. The movable properties of the main promoters in the case of M/s Surya Vinayak Industries Ltd were attached by the agency.

"The attached assets consist of STDRs, TDRs, Current Accounts, Saving accounts balances of M/s Surya Vinayak Industries Ltd., Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain, Neena Jain, M/s Surya Vinayak Hospitalities Ltd., M/s Florina Airlines Ltd. and also shares of Limited Companies of Abhinav Shukla and Sh. Sudhir Shukla," according to the ED. The agency had initiated investigations under PMLA under the basis of FIR and charge sheet filed by the CBI under relevant sections of the IPC, along with other relevant laws for "fraud, cheating and causing wrongful loss to public sector banks to the tune of Rs. 2066 Cores out of the availed loan of Rs. 2240 crores against Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain, M/s Surya Vinayak Industries ltd and others."

The investigations revealed that the accused, namely, Sanjay Jain and Rajiv Jain who were directors of M/s Surya Vinayak Industries Ltd., had fraudulently availed loans to the tune of Rs. 2,240 crores from various banks on the basis of forged records, forged books of accounts, issuance of bogus purchase invoices, accommodation entries, among others. They had then diverted the loan amounts through bank accounts of various companies and entities controlled by them and also to their personal accounts.

They had then used the funds to acquire movable assets and had rotated the bank loans in transactions to conceal the source. "So far, five provisional property attachment orders have been issued for attachment of properties totalling to Rs 179 crores (approx.)," the ED said.

A further prosecution complaint was filed in 2017 under section 45 of PMLA against 4 accused persons namely M/s Surya Vinayak Industries Limited, Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain, M/s SVIL Mines Ltd, Katni, and a supplementary prosecution complaint has also been filed in 2018 against 32 accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen levels, pulse rate, BP under control, being attended by expert doctors: Sahasrabuddhe

BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who had been admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for COVID-19, said his oxygen levels, pulse rate, and BP are under control and he is being attended by expert doctors. Countless friends ...

Tiny Rubik's Cube goes on sale in Japan for anniversary

A tiny but playable Rubiks Cube, so little it fits on your fingertip, has gone on sale in Japan for 198,000 yen, or about USD 1,900, for delivery starting in December. Billed as a super-small Rubiks Cube, it was created to mark the 40th ann...

Standards for Safety Evaluation of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based vehicles notified

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the Standards for Safety Evaluation of vehicles being propelled by Hydrogen Fuel cells through an amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 made vide GSR E Dated 23rd September 2...

UTI AMC's Rs 2,160-cr IPO to open on Sep 29; price band set at Rs 552-554

UTI Asset Management Company AMC on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 552-554 per share for its initial public offering IPO, that will open for public subscription on September 29. The IPO would open for public subscription on September 29 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020