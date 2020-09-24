Maha: Thane man shot dead by stepbrother over property dispute

A 34-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his stepbrother over property dispute in Kasarvadavali area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday. The police are now hunting for the body of the victim Rakesh Manick Patil, which was dumped in Vashi creek, the station house officer of Kasarvadavali police station said.

The victim's wife had reported him missing on September 20 and following the investigation, the police picked up the driver of the victim's stepbrother Sachin Sarjerao Patil, the official said. The driver Gaurav Singh (27) had stated that the victim's stepbrother had shot him at his house and dumped the body in the creek, an official said, adding that the killing may have been the outcome of a property dispute.

While the accused is yet to be arrested, the police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the official said. The police are searching the creek for the victim's body since the last two days, he added.