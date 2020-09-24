ADVISORY-Greece says to resume exploratory talks with Turkey
The below item quoting a Greek government spokesman as saying Greece and Turkey will resume talks over eastern Mediterranean maritime claims has been withdrawn. It was filed in error and repeats comments made by the same spokesman on Tuesday, Sept. 22 No replacement item will be transmitted. Story number: nL5N2GL2BW Transmitted at: 09:12:46 GMTReuters | Athens | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:13 IST
The below item quoting a Greek government spokesman as saying Greece and Turkey will resume talks over eastern Mediterranean maritime claims has been withdrawn. It was filed in error and repeats comments made by the same spokesman on Tuesday, Sept. 22
No replacement item will be transmitted. Story number: nL5N2GL2BW
Transmitted at: 09:12:46 GMT
- READ MORE ON:
- Greek
- Turkey
- Mediterranean
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Fires at Greek migrant camp force evacuation during lockdown
Fire guts Greek refugee camp, forces thousands to flee
Fire guts Greek refugee camp, forces thousands to flee
Thousands flee as fire rips through overcrowded Greek refugee camp in Lesbos
Greek wildfire rages near Athens, residential areas evacuated