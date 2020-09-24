Left Menu
Tis Hazari Dist Courts Complex plans to test, preserve audio-video recording of court proceedings

The Tis Hazari District Court's Complex has planned to test an ambitious project wherein the audio-video recording of the court proceedings will be preserved, according to court sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Tis Hazari District Courts Complex has planned to test an ambitious project wherein the audio-video recording of the court proceedings will be preserved, according to court sources. The infrastructure in this regard is installed last week in the courtroom of Metropolitan Magistrate Central Delhi, Abhilash Malhotra, posted at Tis Hazari Court Complex as a Pilot Project.

In the said court, three cameras have been installed including a fisheye camera for having a clear video recording of proceedings of the court. Five Mikes have also been installed for recording the arguments made by Lawyers/Litigants, the testimony of witnesses and orders pronounced by the Court. Sources have informed that after the successful testing of Audio-Video recording in the said court, deliberations will be made to install audio-video devices in other courts as well. (ANI)

