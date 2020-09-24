Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five arrested for attacking man, killing another in Delhi

Ankit, who is her former boyfriend, learnt about her growing relationship with Saider and decided to teach them a lesson, the police said. On Tuesday night, Ankit and his friends reached block O in J J Colony, Sawada village, where both Reehan and Saider live.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:32 IST
Five arrested for attacking man, killing another in Delhi

Five people were arrested for allegedly attacking an 18-year-old man and killing another after he tried to stop them in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Sawada village. The injured has been identified as Reehan, a student of IGNOU, while the deceased has been identified as Shaukat (23), who worked as a photographer, they said.

The accused have been identified as Ankit, Vikas, Vishal, Harish and Ajay, they said. During inquiry, it was learnt that Reehan's close friend Saider is in a relationship with a girl. Ankit, who is her former boyfriend, learnt about her growing relationship with Saider and decided to teach them a lesson, the police said.

On Tuesday night, Ankit and his friends reached block O in J J Colony, Sawada village, where both Reehan and Saider live. They first went to Reehan's house and asked him to come out but he did not, a senior police officer said. The accused then pelted stones at his house, dragged him out and started beating him. When Shaukat, who was in the neighbourhood, tried to stop the accused, he was allegedly attacked with bricks. He sustained serious head injuries, the officer said.

"We got a PCR call that some people were fighting and pelting stones in Sawada village in Kanjhawala. On reaching the spot, two persons were found lying in an injured condition. They were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. "While Reehan was discharged after treatment, Shaukat, who sustained grievous head injuries, died during the course of treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday morning," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said "Based on the statement of the injured, we registered a case under sections of rioting and attempt to murder." "Since one of the victims succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment, Section 302 (murder) (of the Indian Penal Code) was also added (to the FIR)," he said. Five people involved in the incident have been arrested, he added.

After Shaukat's body arrived in his village, more than 200 people, including his family members and villagers, staged a protest against the police. They refused to bury his body as they were angry over the loss of an innocent life, a senior police officer said. He said the police did not use force against the villagers as they protested peacefully and managed to persuade them to conduct the burial later.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to keep a watch. The situation is peaceful and under control, he said..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tigress found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

A tigress was found dead in the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve BTR in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district, a forest official said on Thursday. The big cat, aged around three to four years, was found dead in Dhamokhar range in the buff...

PM praises Indian women's footballer Afshan Ashiq in Fit India Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in a virtual meet with top athletes and fitness influencers across the country, including womens footballer Afshan Ashiq, at the Fit India Dialogue, on Thursday. The Prime Minister was also ...

Dean Jones revolutionised cricket, I loved him: Allan Border

Former Australia captain Allan Border said Dean Jones revolutionised the game of cricket after the latter passed away at the age of 59. He revolutionised the game and I loved him. When he scored his 200 in Madras he was so dehydrated but he...

'Are people to be left to die?' Vaccine pleas fill UN summit

If the United Nations was created from the ashes of World War II, what will be born from the global crisis of COVID-19 Many world leaders at this weeks virtual UN summit hope it will be a vaccine made available and affordable to all coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020