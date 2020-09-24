Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP protests against farm sector reform bills in Mumbai

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Preeti Sharma-Menon, Dhananjay Shinde and other volunteers were detained by the police as they staged the protest as part of the Delhi-based outfit's nationwide demonstration on the issue, an AAP statement said. The three bills, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Amendment to 1955 Essential Commodities Act, were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament amid protest by opposition parties.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:24 IST
AAP protests against farm sector reform bills in Mumbai

The Mumbai unit of AAP staged a protest on Thursday against the three farm sector reform bills passed recently by Parliament and sought their withdrawal, saying they were against the interest of cultivators. Aam Aadmi Party leaders Preeti Sharma-Menon, Dhananjay Shinde and other volunteers were detained by the police as they staged the protest as part of the Delhi-based outfit's nationwide demonstration on the issue, an AAP statement said.

The three bills, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Amendment to 1955 Essential Commodities Act, were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament amid protest by opposition parties. The Modi government has passed anti-farmer bills, which will reduce them to slavery and render them as farm labourers in their own farmlands.

We stand with our farmers and oppose these bills, said AAP Mumbai in-charge Preeti Sharma-Menon even as the party statement called for withdrawal of the bills. She said AAP workers followed physical distancing norms and wore masks during the protest in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

We consciously took a decision to not protest in a particular place but take a motorbike rally to Chaityabhoomi (in Dadar) instead, but the police didn't allow us to do so, she added. The Modi government has claimed these bills are to ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce without being subject to the regulations of mandis (agri markets).

Farmer organisations and the opposition parties allege that the law has been framed to suit "big corporates who seek to dominate the Indian food and agriculture business", and will weaken the negotiating power of farmers..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Dygert suffers massive crash in world championships time trial

American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a horrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday. The 23-year-old, the defending champion, was setting the pace again and looked on course for gold on the 31.7km cir...

Gopalkrishna Gandhi appointed new life trustee of IIC

Former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has been appointed as a new life trustee of the India International Centre IIC in the capital, announced IIC on Thursday. Gandhi was appointed a life trustee of the centre following the vacanc...

Ruckus in SDMC House: LoP tears off 'Mayor' sticker, suspended for 15 days

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led SDMC House Prem Chouhan tore off the sticker of Mayor mounted on the dais during a discussion on civic issues on Thursday, causing chaos and forcing the mayor to suspend him for 15 days...

Govt's eSanjeevani OPD completes 3 lakh tele-consultations within 6 months of launch

The Ministry of Healths eSanjeevani OPD platform has completed three lakh tele-consultations within six months of its launch, with four states -- Tami Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Uttarakhand -- accounting for nearly 90 per cent of use b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020