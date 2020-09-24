BSF seizes 40kg ganja, 425 bottles of banned cough syrup in Bengal

The Border Security Force seized 40 kg of ganja and 425 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal when these were being smuggled to the neighbouring country, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the BSF personnel chased three men who were moving suspiciously in Mamabhagina border outpost area under Krishnanagar sector in Nadia district on Wednesday night, he said.

The three, however, escaped from the spot, leaving three plastic bags that contained 30 kg of ganja, the BSF official said. In another incident, 10 kg of ganja and 125 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup were recovered from Sukhdevpur area near the international boundary in Malda district, he said, adding that five suspected smugglers managed to flee from there.

In other incidents, the BSF troops in the South Bengal sector succeeded in foiling attempts of smugglers and seized 300 bottles of the banned cough syrup and rescued three cattle on Wednesday, he said. During the current year, the BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier have so far rescued 4,320 cattle and seized 2.19 lakh bottles of phensedyl and 1,820 kg of ganja when these were being smuggled to Bangladesh, the official added.

