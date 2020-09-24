Left Menu
Development News Edition

Louisville braces for more clashes following Breonna Taylor ruling

Louisville on Thursday braced for a second night of protests after two police officers were shot during demonstrations over a decision by a grand jury to bring no direct charges against policemen in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Reuters | Louisville | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:56 IST
Louisville braces for more clashes following Breonna Taylor ruling
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Louisville on Thursday braced for a second night of protests after two police officers were shot during demonstrations over a decision by a grand jury to bring no direct charges against policemen in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. The protests erupted in the Kentucky city on Wednesday immediately after the state attorney general announced that none of the three white officers involved in a deadly, botched raid on Taylor's apartment would have to face charges of causing the Black woman's death. One officer was indicted on charges of endangering her neighbors.

Civil rights activists decried the outcome as a miscarriage of justice in keeping with a nationwide pattern of unwarranted police violence against minorities. The demonstration that started peacefully on Wednesday night turned violent after dark when the two officers were shot and wounded. Police arrested 127 people in Louisville.

Clashes between police and demonstrators on Louisville's streets were the latest incident in a wave of protests that gripped the country over the summer following the deaths of several African Americans in the hands of police officers in incidents caught on cellphone video. On Wednesday, protests also flared up in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Seattle. In Portland, Oregon, the scene of more than 100 straight nights of protests, police once again declared a riot on Wednesday in the unrest that followed the grand jury decision.

Leaders of the Louisville anti-racism protesters have yet to announce plans for Thursday night, but typically they give little advance notice of their plans. In New York, organizers have already scheduled two Breonna Taylor events for Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn. With people already casting ballots in early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, the demonstrations have drawn not only peaceful anti-racism protests but also a volatile mix of armed, right-wing militias and anarchists.

Demonstrators led by movements such as Black Lives Matter have renewed their calls for racial justice and against excessive police force since the May 25 death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Taylor, 26, a Black emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was killed in front of her armed boyfriend after the three officers forced their way into her home with a search warrant in a drug trafficking investigation.

Taylor's case drew little national attention at first but was thrust into prominence after Floyd's death and with the help of celebrities such as Hollywood stars and basketball great LeBron James. Her death became a symbol, and her image a familiar sight, during months of daily protests.

The grand jury did not bring any charges for the six police bullets that struck Taylor, but instead for stray shots that hit the neighboring apartment. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the panel declined to bring any charges against two of the three policemen who fired into Taylor's apartment because their actions were found to have been justified under Kentucky law as they returned fire after Taylor's boyfriend shot at them, wounding one of them.

Following the grand jury announcement, protesters immediately took to the streets of Kentucky's largest city and marched for hours chanting, "No lives matter until Black lives matter," amid sporadic clashes with police in riot gear. Several gunshots rang out as heavily armed police closed in on a throng of protesters at nightfall, ordering the crowd to disperse about a half hour before a 9 p.m. curfew was due to go into effect.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting of the two officers, who were in stable condition - one undergoing surgery - with non-life-threatening injuries, interim Louisville Metropolitan Police chief Robert Schroeder told reporters. The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Louisville issued a plea for the public's help on Thursday, asking for any videos related the shooting of the two officers.

Police on Thursday said arrests were made after some protesters damaged businesses, jumped on a police vehicle, damaged public works trucks serving as barricades, set garbage cans on fire, and defied orders to disperse from what police determined were unlawful assemblies. At least three stores were looted, police said.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic shrugs off positive COVID-19 test

AC Milans talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and the 38-year-old responded in typically irreverent style, saying it was a bad idea for the virus to challenge him.Milan said that Ibrahimovic, who w...

Two paths before Latin America: democracy or dictatorship, Bolivian President declares

In her address, via a pre-recorded video, President Jeanine Aez Chvez said that the dilemma before the region is whether we have created States to oppress, or have we created them to ensure freedoms ... we must now choose.The region, in gen...

Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021

A Chinese pharmaceutical company on Thursday said the coronavirus vaccine it is developing should be ready by early 2021 for distribution worldwide, including the United States. Yin Weidong, the CEO of SinoVac, vowed to apply to the US Food...

UAE, Israeli cyber chiefs discuss joining forces to combat common threats

The United Arab Emirates and Israel share threats to their national online networks, the Israeli cyber-security chief said on Thursday in a rare public discussion of potential cooperation with his counterpart following the normalisation of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020