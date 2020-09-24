Left Menu
J-K: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in connection with cross-LoC trade case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted fresh searches at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the ongoing investigation in the cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade case.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to an official release, the premises of the following were searched--Mohd. Iqbal Lone resident of Parimpora, Khursheed Ahmad Lone resident od Parimpora, Zahoor Ahmad Bhar resident of Wazirbagh, Fazal-ul-Haq Misgar resident of Chattabal, Safakadal, Arif Hassan Misgar resident of Chattabal, Safakadal, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh resident of Buchpora, Javed Ahmad Sheikh resident of Buchpora, Tajammal Masoodi resident of District Awantipora and Musadiq Afzal Masoodi resident of District Awantipora.

Several digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

