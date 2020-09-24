COVID-19: Puducherry reports 668 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on Thursday

Puducherry on Thursday reported 668 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while 418 have been discharged, the health department of the Union Territory has said. With this, the total number of cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 24,895. This includes 5,097 active cases, 19,311 recovered cases and 487 deaths.

"668 new COVID19 cases, 418 discharges, and 6 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of positive cases to 24,895 so far, including 5,097 active cases, 19,311 recovered cases and 487 deaths till date," it said in a statement. With a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,988 cured, discharged or migrated patients. The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 91,149. (ANI)