Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:50 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9:45 PM: NATION DEL84 LD SINOINDIA Necessary to ensure stability on ground: MEA on Sino-India border standoff in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: With another round of talks on the border standoff with China likely soon, India on Thursday said it is necessary to ensure stability on the ground while the two sides work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction areas in eastern Ladakh. DEL82 INDOPAK-GILGIT-BALTISTAN India slams Pak's announcement to hold polls in Gilgit-Baltistan New Delhi: India on Thursday came down heavily on Pakistan for its decision to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily-occupied region has no legal basis.

DEL77 MEA-INDOPAK-CICA India hits out at Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at CICA meet New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issues at a virtual meeting of multilateral grouping CICA, and advised Islamabad to cease its "overt and covert" support to cross-border terrorism. DEL52 PB-FARMERS-2NDLD PROTEST Farm Bills: 'Rail roko' agitation starts in Punjab, train services suspended Chandigarh/New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Farmers squatted on the tracks in Punjab on Thursday, beginning a three-day "rail roko" agitation against the farm Bills as the Railways suspended several trains to avoid any untoward incident.

DEL45 MEA-SAARC-JAISHANKAR SAARC must deal with terrorism, obstruction in trade and connectivity: Jaishankar New Delhi: The SAARC must overcome three key challenges of cross-border terrorism, blocking of connectivity and obstruction in trade, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday in a clear criticism of Pakistan at a virtual meeting of the regional grouping. DEL59 JK-SHELLING Pak army resorts to shelling along LoC in Rajouri Jammu: The Pakistani army resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

DEL83 LD WEATHER 7 killed in rain-related incidents in UP, no end in sight for Delhi's dry spell New Delhi: Seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while neighbouring Delhi reeled under a prolonged dry spell with the rainfall recorded in September so far being the lowest for the month in 16 years. BOM17 GJ-FIRE-2ND LD ONGC Gujarat: Fire at ONGC's Hazira gas processing plant Surat: A fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Hazira gas processing plant in Gujarat's Surat district in the wee hours on Thursday, an official said.

The blaze was preceded by three blasts, and has been extinguished, the official said. BOM20 MH-NCB-DEEPIKA Drugs case: Deepika to join NCB probe on Sat, Rakul on Friday Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone will join the NCB probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus on Saturday, an official said on Thursday.

MDS18 KA-ASSEMBLY-NOCONFIDENCE Karnataka Assembly Speaker admits Cong's notice of no- confidence against BJP government Bengaluru: Signalling another political bout, a notice by opposition Congress expressing no-confidence in the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka was admitted by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday. MDS14 TN-VIRUS-SPB SP Balasubrahmanyam extremely critical: Hospital Chennai: Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam admitted for COVID-19 treatment and on life support is extremely critical, a hospital treating him here said on Thursday.

MDS20 KL-JNANPITH-AKKITHAM Jnanpith award presented to renowned Malayalam poet Akkitham Palakkad: Renowned Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri was conferred the Jnanpith award, the country's highest literary award, on Thursday at a special functionheld at his house at Kumaranallur,near here. LEGAL LGD14 DL-COURT-RIOTS-UAPA-LD KHALID Delhi riots: Court sends Umar Khalid to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, to judicial custody till October 22.

LGB6 MH-HC-LD KANGANA HC seeks Sanjay Raut's reply on Kangana's plea over bungalow demolition Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to file a reply to actor Kangana Ranaut's petition against the demolition of a part of her bungalow here, and said it will start final hearing from Friday. FOREIGN FGN44 CHINA-AIRCRAFT CARRIERS China's two aircraft carriers complete training, sea trials: military spokesman Beijing: China's two aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong have completed routine training and sea trials, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday. By K J M Varma SPORTS: SPD11 SPO-CRI-2NDLD-JONES-DEAD Former Australian batsman Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest Mumbai: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones, one of the finest exponents of ODI cricket, died of a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayvargiya challenges Mamata to prove farm bills harmful to farmers

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prove that two farm sector reform bills recently passed by Parliament would harm farmers. The Trinamool Congress turned...

If world handles climate like COVID-19, U.N. chief says: 'I fear the worst'

The United States, China and Russia fought on Thursday during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres had warned the body that if the climate crisis was approached with the sam...

Kapil Mishra files complaint over 'hate campaign' against him

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra lodged a police complaint on Thursday over an alleged hate campaign being run against him. Mishras name has been doing the rounds in connection with the northeast Delhi riots in February. His detractors accused...

Hamilton aims to match Schumacher's F1 win record in Sochi

Lewis Hamilton has set many Formula One records over the years, but few as significant as the one he can match Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix. Victory for Hamilton at the Sochi Olympic Park would see him draw level with Michael Schumacher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020