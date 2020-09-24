Left Menu
Irish foreign minster says EU-UK trade deal breakthrough possible

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

There is a window of several weeks for Britain and the European Union to reach a breakthrough in trade talks before Britain's upper house of parliament considers the contentious Internal Market Bill, Ireland's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"I believe there is a window for negotiations that I hope the two negotiating teams, in particular the UK, will take in terms of giving the signals that are necessary to move this process into a more intensive phase," Simon Coveney told parliament. "It is possible to get a deal here."

