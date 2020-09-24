Left Menu
Kerala CPI condemns linking Left leaders to Delhi riots case

The Kerala state executive of the CPI on Thursday alleged the police was trying to 'frame' its leaders, including Annie Raja, in the Delhi riots case and condemned it.

Updated: 24-09-2020 22:40 IST
The Kerala state executive of the CPI on Thursday alleged the police was trying to 'frame' its leaders, including Annie Raja, in the Delhi riots case and condemned it. It alleged that the Delhi police tried to suppress the right to protest peacefully and democratically.

"The move to frame the leaders for declaring solidarity with the peaceful protest (over the Citizenship Amendment Act) in Delhi is highly condemnable.The central government is protecting the perpetrators and hunting down the innocent," the party charged in a statement here. Former union minister Salman Khurshid, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Left leaders Vrinda Karat, Kavita Krishnan, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, Anjali Bhardwaj, Yogendra Yadav, Harsh Mander, Rahul Roy and others have been named in a supplementary charge sheet filed recently by the Delhi Police in the February riot cases.

