Govt will not abandon any development project over fear of allegations: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the state government will not abandon any development project benefitting people, for the fear of allegations. "Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the government will not abandon any development project that benefits people for fear of allegations," as per the state government.

The Chief Minister made this statement after inaugurating the online construction work of 29 housing complexes as part of Life Mission. Earlier, Vijayan also informed that Pothencode police registered a case against Kerala Students Union (KSU) president KM Abhijith for allegedly giving false identity while undergoing a COVID-19 test in which he tested positive.

Abhijith, who carried out the test along with another KSU leader allegedly gave his name as "KM Abhi" and instead of his mobile number gave an alternate number. He, according to the complaint to police by Pothencode panchayat president, also gave an address of his Youth Congress colleague instead of his.

"There have been repeated references to protests violating the COVID protocol in the state. The leader who leads such struggles has been accused of behaving in such an irresponsible manner. He has also participated in various events with senior opposition leaders," the Chief Minister had said. (ANI)