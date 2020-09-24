Christian houses `vandalised' in C'garh's Kondagaon

Tension prevailed in five villages in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district after a mob of locals allegedly vandalised the houses of some Christian families. While the police said on Thursday that the situation was under control, the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum (CCF) demanded a high-level probe.

A police force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident in Kakdabeda, Singanpur, Tiliyabeda, Silati and Jondrabeda villages under Kondagaon police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. "There are a few families which have been following Christianity for the last five-six years. The tribal community in these villages had some issues with these people who allegedly did not follow local customs and observe local festivals," he said.

"This led to tension in the area," the IG said. "After being alerted about the situation, senior officials reached the spot on Wednesday and pacified the villagers. Presently the situation is peaceful," he added.

Asked about the CCF's demand for an FIR against those accused of vandalising houses, the IG said, "The police would take all necessary legal action to maintain peace and order." President of CCF Arun Pannalal alleged that a mob of around 2,000 villagers ransacked the houses of at least 14 Christian families and also thrashed members of the community in Kakdabeda, Silati, and Singanpur on September 22 and 23. These families, with over 50 members, were being pressurized to quit their faith, he alleged.

"Despite the presence of police and government officials, houses were vandalised in the last two days. So far, no FIR has been registered," Pannalal added. The victim families have arrived in Raipur and will move the High Court, he said.

"We demand a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the victim families, immediate registration of FIR and a high- level enquiry by a retired HC judge or district judge," he said..