DG CRPF, DGP J-K reviews security scenario in Sopore, Baramulla

Director General of CRPF Dr. AP Maheshwari and Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh on Thursday visited Sopore and Baramulla of North Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:41 IST
Director General of CRPF Dr. AP Maheshwari and Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh on Thursday visited Sopore and Baramulla of North Kashmir. They chaired officers' meetings to review security scenario in these areas, reviewed COVID-19 measures taken by these two forces and also addressed joint Darbar of Jawans and officers at 53 CRPF Bn. Headquarters Baramulla.

According to a press statement from J-K Police, the officers were received by Special DG CRPF, J&K Zulfiqar Hassan, ADG CRPF HQ Sanjay Arora, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Deepak Rattan, DIG NKR M. Suleman Choudhary, SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom, SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal, CO. 179 CRPF Bn. Rabish Kumar, CO. 53 CRPF Bn. Vineet Tiwari and other gazetted officers of CRPF, at respective battalion headquarters. While chairing joint officers' meetings at these Battalion Headquarters, the officers lauded the role of JKP and CRPF officers/personnel in maintaining the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the good work done by the J&K Police/CRPF and the other forces is being recognized at every forum and added that forces will continue their collective work to safeguard the interests of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They emphasized upon the officers that security grid should be further strengthened at ground level as Pakistan sponsored terrorists are desperate to disturb the peace and added that regular briefing at each rank level is essential," the press statement read. The meeting at 179 CRPF Bn. Sopore was attended by Spl DG CRPF J&K Zulfiqar Hassan, ADG CRPF HQ Sanjay Arora, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Deepak Rattan, DIG NKR M Suleman Choudhary, SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal, CO 179 CRPF Bn. Rabish Kumar.

While in Baramulla at 53 CRPF Bn besides the above-mentioned officers, the meeting was attended by DIG CRPF NKR Anees Sarohi, SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom, CO. 53 CRPF Bn. Vineet Tiwari, CO. 176 CRPF Bn. Radhey Sham and other gazetted officers. The officers briefed the visiting top officers regarding the measures taken by the two forces on different fronts.

The DGP CRPF Dr Maheshwari while addressing the joint Darbar complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other Central forces for their role in the successful handling of the security and law & order duties in Jammu and Kashmir. He praised the personnel for recent operational successes and stressed upon officers to work in tandem with other forces. He said Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF have a long association of working together which is helping in achieving the goals.

Addressing the joint Darbar of JKP & CRPF personnel, the DGP Dilbag Singh complimented the officers and jawans of Jammu Kashmir Police, CRPF for their efforts in maintaining the peace & order in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the synergy, coordination and liasoning between the officers/personnel of different forces at the higher as well as on the ground level have set an example.

He said that the achievement made especially during the current year in neutralizing the number of terrorists speaks itself of the collective efforts of the forces. The DGP said that synergy between JKP & CRPF not only helped in anti-terrorists operation but also helped in handling the early crises of containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said with the collective efforts of forces every ill design of Pakistan terror supporters will be foiled.

He said that credit for successes in recent operations goes to the collective efforts of forces working tirelessly for peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that forces are firm to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists will be faced with fortitude. Besides the senior officers of Police and CRPF the darbar was attended by the Jawans of Police and CRPF and a number of gazetted/non-gazetted officers of both the forces. (ANI)

