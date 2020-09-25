Trump says safety will be the dominant factor in his TikTok decision
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 01:15 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday his decision on whether to approve a potential deal involving U.S. companies taking a greater ownership share of Chinese social media app TikTok will hinge primarily on the issue of safety.
"They're working to see if they can make a deal," he told reporters, adding that if a deal is made, it will be presented to him. "I'll either ... approve it or not. To me, safety is the predominant factor."
