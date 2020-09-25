France rejects UK 'intimidation' on post-Brexit deal - FT

France has dismissed this week's dire British warnings about post-Brexit transport delays across the Channel as tactical posturing, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"Of course the signals that have been sent in the past few days are damaging," the FT reported France's Europe minister Clément Beaune as saying. (https://on.ft.com/2FWHQOA)

"We won't fall for a kind of intimidation at the European level," Beaune added, according to the report.