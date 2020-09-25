Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militants open fire on security forces in Shopian

Militants on Friday opened fire at security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. No loss of life or injury has been reported far. Militants fired towards CRPF guards deployed at Mini Secretariat Shopian, in the south Kashmir district, early this morning, a police official said. He said the CRPF personnel retaliated the firing.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 10:38 IST
Militants open fire on security forces in Shopian

Militants on Friday opened fire at security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. No loss of life or injury has been reported far.

Militants fired towards CRPF guards deployed at Mini Secretariat Shopian, in the south Kashmir district, early this morning, a police official said. He said the CRPF personnel retaliated the firing. PTI SSB MIJ  DV DV

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Forest Essentials Partners With Reliance Industries Limited to Recycle Plastic Waste Packaging

NEW DELHI, Sept. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Cognizant of the need for effective solutions to reduce plastic waste in the context of growing environmental challenges, Forest Essentials has been strengthening its policies towards eco-friendly pac...

Fight over Trump tax returns goes to appeals court - again

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Friday in President Donald Trumps long-running fight to prevent a top New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns. Trumps lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after ...

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned suddenly Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatic...

Tvesa Malik cards 72 in round 2, makes cut and lies 31st in Switzerland

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open after an early scare as she shot 74-72 in the first two rounds here. Tvesa, who was in contention before finishing tied 10 last week at the Lacoste Open de France on the Ladie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020