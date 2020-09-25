Left Menu
AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant's photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of AIIMS team, had told him "long back" that Rajput's photos sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not suicide.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Image Credit: ANI

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of the AIIMS team, had told him "long back" that Rajput's photos were sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not suicide. The senior advocate took to Twitter saying he was getting "frustrated" by the delay in CBI deciding the case.

"Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI deciding to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput). "The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide," Singh tweeted.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR). On July 25, Rajput's father KK Singh complained about the matter with Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya, her brother Show, the late actor's then-manager Shruti Modi, and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

He accused them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. He also claimed that the accused persons had siphoned off Rs 15 crore from his son's bank accounts. Based on this allegation, the Enforcement Directorate is probing money laundering charges.

The FIR lodged by Patna police was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is a probing drug angle in the case.

