Paris: 4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

Paris police say four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, and two attackers are on the run

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighbourhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station

A police official said officers are “actively hunting” for the perpetrators and have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby. Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.