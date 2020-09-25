Left Menu
New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

. DEL54 PB-HR-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Punjab, Haryana farmers hit the roads over farm Bills Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Friday took to the streets in protest against the contentious farm Bills passed by Parliament recently.

25-09-2020
DES17 PB-SAINI Ex-Punjab DGP Saini appears before Mohali court, seeks withdrawal of arrest warrant Chandigarh: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on Friday appeared before a Mohali court, seeking withdrawal of an arrest warrant against him and said he is ready to join investigation in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. . DES9 RJ-CONG-FARM BILLS 'Disgusting conspiracy' against farmers: Surjewala on farm bills Jaipur: The Congress on Friday termed the agriculture-related bills introduced by the Centre as a "disgusting conspiracy" against the farmers of the country and said it stands firm with them in support of the Bharat Bandh call. .

DES11 NCR-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Farm bills protest: Farmers stopped at Noida-Delhi border, police deployed Noida (UP): Hundreds of farmers gathered on a key road in Noida in Uttar Pradesh in a protest demonstration on Friday, prompting deployment of police in riot gear that kept them from proceeding towards Delhi. . DEL14 JK-ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter in J-K Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. .

DES15 RJ-EXAM-PROTEST-LD GEHLOT Teachers' recruitment exam: CM Gehlot urges protesters to help maintain law & order Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday described as "unfortunate" the violent demonstration over a teachers' recruitment exam in Dungarpur district and urged protesters to cooperate in maintaining law and order.. .

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

