Assam officer dies by suicide in Goalpara

A senior government officer died allegedly by suicide at his official residence in Assam's Goalpara district on Friday, police said. Jayanta Das, the additional deputy commissioner of the district, was found hanging in his room by a staffer of his quarter, police said.

Das hailed from Guwahati and joined duty in Goalpara two months back after being transferred to the district. People close to him suspect that he died by suicide due to some illness he was diagnosed with, a senior police officer said.

"We have handed over the body to his family after conducting the post-mortem," he said..