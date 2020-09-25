Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Hungarian PM Orban against new EU migration pact over hosting asylum seekers

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday rejected a new migration plan by the European Union's executive, saying it would force Hungary to welcome aslyum seekers, but he welcomed some other elements of the proposal. Speaking in a Reuters interview a day after discussing migration in Brussels with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Orban said the devil was in the detail of the proposal over how to handle arrivals in the bloc, an issue that has long divided the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:28 IST
INTERVIEW-Hungarian PM Orban against new EU migration pact over hosting asylum seekers

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday rejected a new migration plan by the European Union's executive, saying it would force Hungary to welcome aslyum seekers, but he welcomed some other elements of the proposal.

Speaking in a Reuters interview a day after discussing migration in Brussels with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Orban said the devil was in the detail of the proposal over how to handle arrivals in the bloc, an issue that has long divided the EU. "There are some goods news and there are some problems that are still not solved," he said, speaking in an elegant, art-deco hotel in Brussels, where the EU's executive arm on Wednesday presented what it dubbed a "balanced" blueprint on migration.

"Some taboos have disappeared," Orban said, in welcoming the strengthened focus on sending back to their countries of origin those who do not qualify for asylum in the EU. But he said asylum applications should be managed in "hotspots" outside of EU borders, something seen as all-but-impossible to do for legal and practical reasons, and that those who come to Europe's borders would otherwise be detained.

Rights groups have long raised the alarm about Hungary detaining, refusing basic supplies like food or pushing back people arriving from Serbia. They say it runs against the right to claim asylum enshrined under international humanitarian law. Budapest has lost a number of legal cases on migration at the EU's top court since Orban adopted his hardline policies following a 2015 rise in Mediterranean arrivals that caught the bloc by surprise, contributing to a rise in far-right sentiment.

But Orban, his black face mask with a little Hungarian flag embroidered on it resting on a coffee table, was unapologetic, saying people can apply for asylum in Hungarian embassies abroad, or face being locked up if they come to the border. "Nobody can step into the Hungarian territory without having a legally completed procedure and getting a clear permission to do so," he said. "Migration in Hungary is a national security issue."

A former liberal and anti-communist crusader, who then studied in the West thanks to the financial support of an ally-turned-foe, Hungarian billionaire philantropist George Soros, Orban rejected the notion of a multi-cultural society. "In Hungary, we are very strict that we would not like to have a parallel society, or open society or a mixed-up culture," he said.

"We don't think a mixture of Muslim and Christian society could be a peaceful one and could provide securtiy and good life for the people." "RATHER STUBBORN"

Orban said migration - together with protecting what he sees as Europe's Christian cultural identity and its high living standards - was the top challenge today, just as overthrowing the Soviet-imposed communist regimes in eastern Europe was 30 years ago. He criticised the Commission's new migration plan for envisaging a possibility that Budapest's commitment to send people back from southern EU states of arrival like Italy or Greece could turn into an obligation to host them in Hungary.

"That is a very problematic point. It's not good, it's rather bad," he said. "It's nothing else but just renamed relocation. And we always reject relocation." While Orban said it was too early to consider a Hungarian veto, he said it would take months before all EU states even clarify their exact positions on the proposal, which Brussels hopes would resolve bitter internal EU feuds over immigration.

He left no doubt, however, that Budapest would not agree to anything that could lead to Hungary being under obligation to take in people coming from the Middle East or Africa. "This point is not acceptable for the Hungarian people," he said. "That is why on certain points we are rather stubborn."

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Had he played today, Dean Jones would have been sought after in T20 cricket: Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has no doubts in his mind that Dean Jones would have been one of the most sought after batsmen if he were to be part of the T20 generation and called him a player well ahead of his time. The 59-year-old former Australia bat...

Fired cardinal denies wrongdoing, says ready to give life for pope

An Italian cardinal fired from his powerful Vatican post said on Friday Pope Francis had accused him of embezzlement and nepotism, but he denied wrongdoing and said he was still ready to lay down his life for the pontiff. Speaking to report...

Sisodia administered plasma therapy, condition better now: Official

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, has been administered convalescent plasma therapy and his condition is better now, an official from his office said on Friday. Sisodia is...

Pope tells UN pandemic is opportunity for change

Pope Francis has urged world leaders to use the coronavirus emergency as an opportunity to reform the injustices of the global economy and perverse logic of the nuclear deterrence doctrine, saying increased isolationist responses to the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020