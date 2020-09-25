Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make judicial commission report on Peshawar school attack public: Pak SC to govt

The report contains the statements of 132 people, including 101 witnesses, 31 policemen, Pakistan Army personnel and other officers, apart from that of the parents. Presiding the hearing, Chief Justice Ahmed ordered the government to make public the attorney general's comments on the report.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:01 IST
Make judicial commission report on Peshawar school attack public: Pak SC to govt
Represenative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to make public the judicial commission's report on the 2014 Peshawar school attack. Taliban militants stormed the Army Public School (APS) in the northwestern city of Peshawar on December 16, 2014, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students. A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case based on a suo motu notice taken on complaints of the parents of the children killed in the terror attack. The parents alleged that the real culprits involved in the gruesome incident had not yet been arrested by authorities.

Former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had formed the commission in 2018 on the request of the parents to investigate the tragedy. The inquiry commission was headed by Peshawar High Court judge Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Khan. The one-member commission on July 9 submitted its report to the apex court. The report contains the statements of 132 people, including 101 witnesses, 31 policemen, Pakistan Army personnel and other officers, apart from that of the parents.

Presiding the hearing, Chief Justice Ahmed ordered the government to make public the attorney general's comments on the report. The court ordered that a copy of the inquiry commission's report and of the government's response be provided to the parents of the APS victims. It also appointed lawyer Amanullah Kanrani as amicus curiae in the case. The hearing of the case was adjourned for a month. The 525-page document provides an insight into the security lapses and local facilitation to militants that apparently led to the horrific attack.

It said the entry of terrorists from across the Afghan border into the school's perimeter after "befooling the security apparatus" was mainly due to the porous nature of the border and "unrestrained movement" of Afghan refugees across the frontier. Noting that the militants were provided assistance by the residents of the school's locality, the report said it was a "palpable" and "unpardonable" crime.

"When one's own blood and flesh commit treachery and betrayal, the result would always be devastating," it said. The report detailed how the terrorists set a vehicle near the school to attract the security patrol present near the school and entered from the rear side to launch the attack. It pointed out that the security guards present in the school were not properly positioned.

The report acknowledged that terrorism in Pakistan had reached its peak in 2013-14, but it "doesn't obligate us to hold that our sensitive installation(s) and soft target(s) could be forsaken as a prey to the terrorists' attack".

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's new PM says stable Japan-China ties key to region

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in talks on Friday to work closely together by holding high-level meetings including summits, but did not discuss the possibility of a visit by Xi to...

KZN man handed 20 years imprisonment for raping nieces

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been handed two life sentences and 20 years imprisonment in the Estcourt Regional Court for raping and assaulting his two nieces.According to the National Prosecuting Authority NPA, the two victims, aged 13 and 14, w...

Deendayal Upadhyay's view of Cong-free India realised under PM Modi's leadership: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that Bhartiya Jan Sangh co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyays view of Congress-free India has been realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing party worker...

RFL case:Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-Fortis Healthcare Promoter Shivinder Singh

A Delhi court Friday dismissed a bail plea of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL, saying economic offences having deep rooted conspiraci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020