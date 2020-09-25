Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal CM issues instructions for media coverage of PM Modi's visit

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday presided over a media plan related to PM Narendra Modi's proposed visit to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel Rohtang on October 3, a statement by the state government said.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:26 IST
Himachal CM issues instructions for media coverage of PM Modi's visit
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday presided over a media plan related to PM Narendra Modi's proposed visit to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel Rohtang on October 3, a statement by the state government said.

According to the statement, the CM asked officers to make sure of the installation of LED screens at different locations for live telecast of the event. He added that appropriate hoardings must be installed in different areas and a proper media centre with the internet and other facilities must be established.

Among those who attended the meeting were Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana bungalow: Did you act in other cases with same speed, HC asks BMC

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC if it showed the same swiftness in other cases of unauthorised construction as it showed in demolishing parts of Kangana Ranauts bungalow. A bench of Justices ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2150 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-JONES Had he played today, Dean Jones wou...

Nobel laureate refuses local honor over Poland's LGBT 'rift'

Nobel Prize-winning writer Olga Tokaczuk has declined an honorary citizenship from the region of Poland where she lives because she would have had to share the honor with a Roman Catholic bishop who has made hostile comments about the LGBT ...

Japan's new PM says stable Japan-China ties key to region

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in talks on Friday to work closely together by holding high-level meetings including summits, but did not discuss the possibility of a visit by Xi to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020