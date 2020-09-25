Himachal CM issues instructions for media coverage of PM Modi's visit
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday presided over a media plan related to PM Narendra Modi's proposed visit to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel Rohtang on October 3, a statement by the state government said.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:26 IST
According to the statement, the CM asked officers to make sure of the installation of LED screens at different locations for live telecast of the event. He added that appropriate hoardings must be installed in different areas and a proper media centre with the internet and other facilities must be established.
Among those who attended the meeting were Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon. (ANI)
