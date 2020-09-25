India slams Pak for raking up J&K in UNGA, says Islamabad peddled 'litany of vicious falsehood'

Left Menu
India on Friday hit back at Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly, saying Islamabad peddled “another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering”.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:13 IST
India on Friday hit back at Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly, saying Islamabad peddled “another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering”. “PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low -- at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities & of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted.

In his pre-recorded video statement to the General Debate at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made references to India's internal affairs, including Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian delegate in the general assembly hall walked out when PM Khan started his usual diatribe about India. India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and shall continue to be an integral part of India. New Delhi has maintained that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters to India. Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda..

