Being one of the largest troops contributing nations to the UN, India will also seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission, they said. The sources said that continuing with active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will be another priority for India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:36 IST
PM to deliver virtual speech at UN General Assembly on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday, official sources said. The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of world leaders are delivering pre-recorded speeches at the summit in New York. The sources said Modi's pre-recorded video statement is expected to be broadcast at the UN General Assembly hall in New York around 9 am local time (6:30 PM IST) and added that he is scheduled as the first speaker in the forenoon. Some of the priority issues for India at the ongoing 75th session of UN General Assembly will be to push for strengthening global action against terrorism, they said.

The sources said that India will pitch for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees. Being one of the largest troops contributing nations to the UN, India will also seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission, they said.

The sources said that continuing with active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will be another priority for India. India will also highlight its role as a "pharmacy to the world" while elaborating on its contribution to global cooperation against COVID-19 by aiding more than 150 countries, they said.

The sources said India's role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN development partnership fund will also be explained at the summit. India will also reiterate its commitment to the idea of global partnership under the sustainable development goals, including on climate change.

The sources said India's priorities will be to ensure inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security, effective response to international terrorism, new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, technology for all and streamlining of UN peacekeeping.

