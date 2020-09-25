Left Menu
Mumbai: Man held with 139 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 5.56 lakh

Updated: 26-09-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:57 IST
Mumbai: Man held with 139 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 5.56 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 40-year-old man was arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 5.56 lakh in Jogeshwari in the metropolis, a Crime Branch official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Usman Ali Shaikh was held by UnitIX of the Crime Branch along with 139 grams of the synthetic stimulant drug, he said.

Shaikh has been remanded in police custody till September 28.

