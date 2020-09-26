Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 who broke into Noida factory arrested

The four, who were involved in a robbery at a factory here after holding its security guard hostage four days ago, were held in Sector 8 while they were moving in a car, the police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 00:36 IST
4 who broke into Noida factory arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four members of a gang that broke into factories and houses for robbery were arrested in Noida on Friday, police said. The four, who were involved in a robbery at a factory here after holding its security guard hostage four days ago, were held in Sector 8 while they were moving in a car, the police said. Those held have been identified as Jaiprakash Singh, Ravi Kumar, Vishnu Thakur, and Vijay Singh, while the kingpin of the gang is still absconding, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "The gang had struck the same factory twice and most recently it was four days ago when they held a security guard hostage and broke into the factory before decamping with seven expensive dyes, some cash and other items from it," Singh told reporters. "They were also involved in multiple housebreaks and in looting people on roads during night. Four gang members have been arrested but the kingpin is at large. We have got his details and he would be nabbed soon, too," the officer said. The seven stolen dyes and Rs 12,400 of the looted cash have been recovered. The police have also seized from their possession tools used to break shutters and locks, an illegal firearm along with its ammunition and a knife, he said. Their car has also been impounded and an FIR has been lodged against them at the Sector 20 police station for further proceedings, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial

A single dose of Johnson Johnsons experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response against the novel coronavirus in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial, according to interim results published on Friday.The vaccine, called A...

Palestinian leader calls for U.N.-led peace conference early next year

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene an international conference early next year to launch a genuine peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.Abbas ur...

INTERVIEW-Hungary's Orban rejects criticism over rule of law, says he is a "freedom fighter"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, declaring himself a freedom fighter for national sovereignty, rejected on Friday a plan that would force European Union member states to welcome asylum seekers.In an interview with Reuters, Orban also ...

Pair charged for plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

Federal authorities have arrested two men on terror charges for allegedly plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group. Jaylyn Christopher Molin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020