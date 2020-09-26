4 who broke into Noida factory arrested

Four members of a gang that broke into factories and houses for robbery were arrested in Noida on Friday, police said. The four, who were involved in a robbery at a factory here after holding its security guard hostage four days ago, were held in Sector 8 while they were moving in a car, the police said. Those held have been identified as Jaiprakash Singh, Ravi Kumar, Vishnu Thakur, and Vijay Singh, while the kingpin of the gang is still absconding, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "The gang had struck the same factory twice and most recently it was four days ago when they held a security guard hostage and broke into the factory before decamping with seven expensive dyes, some cash and other items from it," Singh told reporters. "They were also involved in multiple housebreaks and in looting people on roads during night. Four gang members have been arrested but the kingpin is at large. We have got his details and he would be nabbed soon, too," the officer said. The seven stolen dyes and Rs 12,400 of the looted cash have been recovered. The police have also seized from their possession tools used to break shutters and locks, an illegal firearm along with its ammunition and a knife, he said. Their car has also been impounded and an FIR has been lodged against them at the Sector 20 police station for further proceedings, he added.