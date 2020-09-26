Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to ask N.Korea to probe shooting death of S.Korean official

South Korea's military said on Thursday that the North's soldiers killed the man, doused his body in fuel and set it on fire near the sea border. But the North Korean government said in a message on Friday that its soldiers shot the "illegal intruder" and denied burning his body.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 08:52 IST
S.Korea to ask N.Korea to probe shooting death of S.Korean official

South Korea's presidential office said on Saturday it will ask North Korea to further investigate the fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official, as public and political outrage over the killing grew.

After a National Security Council meeting last night, South Korea said it would call for a joint probe into the case with the North if needed, saying there were discrepancies in accounts of the accident from the two sides. South Korea's military said on Thursday that the North's soldiers killed the man, doused his body in fuel and set it on fire near the sea border.

But the North Korean government said in a message on Friday that its soldiers shot the "illegal intruder" and denied burning his body. In the message, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was quoted as offering an apology for disappointing his counterpart Moon Jae-in and the South Korean people.

The main opposition People Power Party said on Saturday Kim’s apology was not genuine, and that the case should be sent to the International Criminal Court and the U.S. Security Council. The Moon government faces intense political pressure over how it responded to the incident, which coincided with a renewed push by the president for engagement with Pyongyang.

Critics accused Moon of failing to save a citizen's life and being soft on North Korea, saying the military did not attempt to save him despite spotting him six hours before he was shot dead. The government official was reported missing while on duty on a fisheries boat near the island of Yeonpyeongdo close to South Korea's sea border.

South Korea's military said the man was apparently attempting to defect to the North, but his brother refuted the claims, saying that he must have had an accident.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379....

Paris stabbing suspect wasn't on police radar, minister says

A young man stabbed two people Friday outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, where 12 people were killed in 2015, and a terrorism investigation has been opened into the new attack, authorities said. The suspe...

FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19’s ‘deadly layer of complexity’ depicted in photos

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically reduced the earning power of the Singh family from Madhya Pradesh, India., by UNDP IndiaDhiraj Singh One hundred million more people are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 as a result...

CBI registers case into alleged scam in Kerala's Life Mission project

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case into the alleged scam in the Life Mission project, a Kerala government scheme to provide houses to the needy. The anti-corruption unit here has registered a case under the Foreig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020