Four Rajasthan constables suspended for protecting sand mafia
Four police constables have been suspended in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district for allegedly protecting the sand mafia, officials said on Saturday. The constables were found guilty of protecting the sand mafia during an internal inquiry following which they were suspended on Friday, Bharatpur SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor said He said two of the constables were posted in Roopwas police station and the other two were from Bayana.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 13:32 IST
Four police constables have been suspended in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district for allegedly protecting the sand mafia, officials said on Saturday. The constables were found guilty of protecting the sand mafia during an internal inquiry following which they were suspended on Friday, Bharatpur SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor said
He said two of the constables were posted in Roopwas police station and the other two were from Bayana. The SP said directions have been issued to police officials to curb illegal mining and transportation of sand.
