Govt official booked for raping woman in UP's Shamli

26-09-2020
An official of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Shamli district, police said on Saturday
According to a complaint lodged by the woman, the official allegedly raped her when she had come to his office on Friday demanding restoration of power supply
A case was registered against the official on the basis of the complaint and a probe was underway, police added.
