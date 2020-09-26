Militant associate linked to LeT held in J-K's Kupwara

Security forces nabbed a militant associate linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession on Saturday, police said. Based on a specific input, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in the orchards of village Mandigam Kralgund in the north Kashmir district's Handwara, a police spokesperson said.

During the searches, a militant associate identified as Akeel Ahmad Parray, a resident of Mandigam Kralgund, was arrested, he said. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Parray is an active militant associate linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, he said.

On Friday, two militant commanders of LeT were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.