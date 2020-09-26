131 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts regiment

As many as 131 well trained recruits joined the Army on Saturday after an attestation parade at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre here, a defence spokesman said. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the profound ceremony was conducted without the parents of the recruits following all the norms and advisories, he said.

The attestation parade was conducted in the highest traditions of the Indian Army and reviewed by Deputy General Officer Commanding, Leh Sub Area, Brigadier C G Arun. The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation, the spokesman said.

Brig Arun congratulated the soldiers and urged them to devote their lives in the service of the nation. The young riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training, the spokesman added.

