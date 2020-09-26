Maharashtra Police reports 191 new COVID-19 cases among its force

As many as 191 police personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19, taking total cases to 22,460 in the force, Maharashtra Police said on Saturday. The total number of cases include 19,022 recoveries, 3,199 active cases and 239 deaths, Maharashtra Police informed.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379. As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 93,379 deaths. (ANI)