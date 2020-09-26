Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP CM performs bhoomi poojan of Rs 2,400 cr Narmada irrigation project

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Rs 2,400 crore-Narmada Irrigation Project at a function in Sanwar, Indore district on Saturday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:18 IST
MP CM performs bhoomi poojan of Rs 2,400 cr Narmada irrigation project
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Rs 2,400 crore-Narmada Irrigation Project at a function in Sanwar, Indore district on Saturday. Bhoomi pujan of Narmada River Irrigation Project was held today in Sanwer in view of byelection to be held here. This scheme will benefit 178 villages of Sanwer assembly constituency in Indore district. Moreover, water will also be available for drinking water, irrigation and industrial purpose in these villages.

All the MLAs of BJP along with many saints were also present in the event. About 2.5 lakh villagers will get direct benefit from the scheme.

Chief Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Scindia also performed Kanya Puja. BJP workers greeted Chief Minister Chouhan and Scindia by offering a mace. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia also laid the foundation stone of the development works here.

"The process of rapid development has been resumed in the state. The impossible task of development is being made possible in the state. Making our impossible work possible is the hallmark of our government. The impossible task of transporting Narmada water from village to village for irrigation and drinking water has also been started by our government. The scheme is being expanded," said CM Chouhan. The Chief Minister added that the interests of the farmers will be fully taken care of in the state. The state government deposited the premium under the Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme and deposited crop insurance amount of Rs 4600 crore in the farmers' accounts.

"At present, the farmers whose crops have been damaged will be repaid. Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Samman Nidhi has been increased to Rs. 10,000 per farmer," said Chouhan. Referring to the schemes being run by the state government, he said that these schemes have been resumed. There will be no shortage of funds for development in the state, he added.

Addressing the program, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia said that our vision and resolve for development and progress was being realized now. New dimensions of development and progress will be written, he added. "The state government, with its strong will power, has made the impossible task of implementing the Narmada Irrigation Project worth Rs 2,400 crore for the Saver region. When the people's representatives work sensitively, then development gets new momentum," said Scindia.

He said that it is the responsibility of public representatives to fulfil promises. The public never forgives those who do so. "Today I want to tell Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh that the party which made false promises to the farmers is a traitor. Today Scindia has landed on the ground, my father also showed a mirror to the Congress. The pair of Silavat and Shivraj will make every impossible thing possible," said Scindia.

"If a single vote goes to the Congress then it will go to Digvijay Singh and he will become the Chief Minister," he added. Speaking on the occasion, former Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the state government is making special efforts for the development of the evening. Under this, a big plan of Rs 2400 crore has been performed by the state government.

He said that the state government is determined for the welfare of farmers and is working at a fast pace. "Scindia ji has a huge contribution in making Shivraj Singh the chief minister. I have had the privilege of becoming the General Secretary of Nadda's team again. This platform is fortunate," he added.

Giving a welcome address, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silavat said that today is a historic day for Sanwer. "The dream of bringing Narmada water to the Sanwer region is going to come true. This plan will change the fate and picture of the development of the evening area. Every farm will have water for irrigation, drinking water will be available from house to house," he added.

The bhoomi Pujan was performed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silavat and MP Shankar Lalwani. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Redouble efforts to provide patient care: Atal Dulloo to Jammu GMC

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmirs Health and Medical Education Department, visited Jammu Government Medical College GMC including the isolation ward, oxygen supply plant, and control room on Saturday, and took stock ...

NCB questions Bollywood stars Deeepika, Shraddha, Sara in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajputs death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. It also arrested D...

UK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.The newspaper sa...

No Ram Leela in Ayodhya this year, virtual Deepotsav to be held

Ayodhya, Sep 26 PTI The Ayodhya administration has refused to allow the staging of Ram Leela in the district amid the COVID-19 spread. The district administration, however, has begun preparations to organise a grand celebration of virtual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020