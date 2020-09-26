Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris knife attack suspect says he was targeting Charlie Hebdo - police source

A man arrested in Paris after two people were wounded with a meat cleaver says he was targeting weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the attack, a police source said on Saturday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:27 IST
Paris knife attack suspect says he was targeting Charlie Hebdo - police source
Friday's violence coincided with the start this month of the trial of 14 alleged accomplices in the 2015 attack, in which the gunmen killed 12 people. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A man arrested in Paris after two people were wounded with a meat cleaver says he was targeting weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the attack, a police source said on Saturday. The two people were attacked on Friday in front of the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, where Islamist militants shot dead 12 people in 2015 because the magazine had published cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad.

Friday's violence coincided with the start this month of the trial of 14 alleged accomplices in the 2015 attack, in which the gunmen killed 12 people. On the eve of the trial, Charlie Hebdo had republished the cartoons. The police source said the suspected assailant, who Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said was from Pakistan and arrived in France three years ago as an unaccompanied minor, was cooperating with the police.

A judicial source said the suspect's custody had been extended on Saturday morning. Under French law, he faces a formal investigation at the end of the process. A suspected accomplice was released on Saturday but three others were arrested, including the suspected assailant's brother. By Saturday evening, nine people were in custody including the suspected attacker.

A second suspect was also detained moments after the attack and prosecutors were trying to establish his relation to the attacker. He was released without being charged, the source said. Charlie Hebdo moved to a secret location after the 2015 attack. Its former offices are now used by a television production company.

Two of the production company's staff, a man and a woman, were in the street having a cigarette break when they were attacked, according to prosecutors and a colleague of the victims. Al Qaeda, the militant Islamist group that said it was responsible for the 2015 attack, threatened to attack Charlie Hebdo again after it republished the cartoons of the Prophet.

France has experienced a wave of attacks by Islamist militants including bombings and shootings in November 2015 at the Bataclan theatre and sites around Paris that killed 130 people. In July 2016, an Islamist militant drove a truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Redouble efforts to provide patient care: Atal Dulloo to Jammu GMC

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmirs Health and Medical Education Department, visited Jammu Government Medical College GMC including the isolation ward, oxygen supply plant, and control room on Saturday, and took stock ...

NCB questions Bollywood stars Deeepika, Shraddha, Sara in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajputs death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. It also arrested D...

UK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.The newspaper sa...

No Ram Leela in Ayodhya this year, virtual Deepotsav to be held

Ayodhya, Sep 26 PTI The Ayodhya administration has refused to allow the staging of Ram Leela in the district amid the COVID-19 spread. The district administration, however, has begun preparations to organise a grand celebration of virtual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020