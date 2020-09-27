Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dungarpur row: Raj minister meets protesters, Rapid Action Force deployed

Rajasthan minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, senior officers and other public representatives on Sunday met a delegation of protesters in violence-hit Dungarpur where two companies of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed to deal with the situation.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 16:39 IST
Dungarpur row: Raj minister meets protesters, Rapid Action Force deployed

Rajasthan minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, senior officers and other public representatives on Sunday met a delegation of protesters in violence-hit Dungarpur where two companies of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed to deal with the situation. Violence erupted in the region on Thursday when the candidates of teachers recruitment examination-2018 blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway, pelted stones at police, damaged several properties and torched vehicles demanding filling of 1,167 general vacant posts with ST candidates.

A man was shot dead Saturday night during the protest and two others were injured, while a group of protestors torched a pickup van at around 3 am on Sunday. The Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway remained disrupted due to the protests. The state government had sent DG (crime) M L Lather, Additional DG of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Dinesh M N and Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava to Dungarpur Saturday night after the situation worsened.

A meeting was held on Sunday in Kherwara gram panchayat where community leaders, delegation of the agitators, local public representatives, and senior police and district administration officials held discussions over the issue. After the meeting, the leaders took out a march on the highway.

“We have appealed to the protesters to stop the violence and restore peace. There was general consensus on this in the meeting. All public representatives of the area were present in the meeting,” Tribal Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya told reporters. He said the other meeting held Saturday night could not fetch much results as it was held late, so another round of discussions was held on Sunday.

The meeting on Saturday night was held at the residence of former Udaipur MP Raghuveer Meena in Udaipur district, nearly 60 km from the place of agitation. Meena said the latest meeting was held in a positive manner and now the public representatives along with the government officials were going to the agitation site so that the situation can be improved further and peace could be restored.

In Jaipur, DGP Bhupendra Singh on Sunday reviewed the situation and took feedback from senior officials. “Two companies of Rapid Action Force were deployed in the area today. Three senior police officers were sent to Dungarpur Saturday night and the situation at present is peaceful,” he told PTI.

He said the officers have also been instructed to deal with ‘anti-social’ elements involved in the violence in order to restore the law and order situation. An official of Dungarpur police control room said a pickup van was torched in Ransagar area at around 3 am on Sunday.

There were also reports of protesters entering residential areas. The protestors have so far torched over 25 vehicles, ransacked several shops, hotels and a petrol pump, a police official said.

A man was killed in firing during the violent protests on Saturday. However, police said it was not confirmed whether the man was killed in police firing or was hit by one of the bullets fired by the protesters. PTI SDA SRY

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthans Jodhpur on Sunday eveningThe former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82His son Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyr...

Hardik keen to bowl, but we need to listen to his body: Zaheer

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Sunday said Hardik Pandya is keen to bowl but the team management needs to listen to his body as the all-rounder is playing after a lengthy layoff due to a back injury. The 26-yea...

Two held in Delhi for liquor home delivery scam

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating over thousand people across the country on the pretext of home delivery of liquor, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Huzaifah 25 from Sangam Vihar, and Lado Sarai-resident Haf...

UN envoy for Yemen seeks to build on prisoner exchange to clinch ceasefire

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said he was working to build on the prisoner exchange agreement announced on Sunday to pave the way for a national ceasefire to be followed by a political solution.Griffiths, in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020